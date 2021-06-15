Watch: Karen Gillan Means Business In New Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

A high concept action movie that boasts a title like Gunpowder Milkshake will instantly catch the attention of fans of the genre, and that’s without even considering the plot or superb cast that arrive along with it.

Following three generations of female assassins who come together to put a stop to a cycle of violence that’s followed them everywhere they’ve gone in their lives, the film unfolds over the course of a single bloody and action-packed night. Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan plays a contract killer who takes a job that goes wrong and finds her having to protect an 8 year-old girl.

To do so, she’ll need to reunite with her estranged mom (Lena Headey) and work with a group of legendary hitters known as The Librarians. Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino round out the ensemble as the aforementioned badasses, while Paul Giamatti is on board in a villainous role. And judging from this new trailer, the film looks like it’ll be one heck of a good time.

Indeed, this footage bring us pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a high octane action flick that comes with a title such as Gunpowder Milkshake. Heading to Netflix on July 14th, the movie certainly has all the necessary ingredients to make it a smash hit with the platform’s massive subscriber base and will surely be troubling the Top 10 chart shortly after it debuts.

If nothing else, it’ll be fun getting to see Gillan flex her action chops again and all things considered, Gunpowder Milkshake should make for some enjoyable summer entertainment, with the producers behind the pic no doubt eyeing a franchise if the first outing goes down well with audiences.