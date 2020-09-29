Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Hilariously Reacts To Her Mom’s Nude Photo

In case you missed it, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Gwyneth Paltrow has got everyone talking thanks to a photo she recently shared of herself.

It wasn’t just any old photo, of course, as it saw the actress posing in nothing but her birthday suit in honor of her, well, birthday. Paltrow turned 48 over the weekend and to celebrate, she took to Instagram to bare it all and show off how she’s looking now that she’s approaching 50.

Understandably, a lot of people are buzzing about the pic and that includes Gwyneth’s own daughter, Apple Martin. The 16-year-old had a rather hilarious and appropriate reaction to what she saw, simply commenting: MOM. Paltrow’s reply? Three laughing in tears emojis.

The Internet's Freaking Out Over Gwyneth Paltrow's Naked Golden Globes Dress 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it’s nice to see her having some fun with her birthday celebrations, it’d certainly be great if Gwyneth decided to return to acting full-time. Now that she’s semi-retired, she doesn’t show up on the big – or small, for that matter – screen too much anymore. In the past couple of years, she’s done a few MCU movies and also had a role in TV series The Politician, but other than that, she’s been staying away from the camera. Instead, she’s focusing on her wellness company Goop, which has seemingly been rather successful for her.

But again, she’s only semi-retired, so perhaps she’ll get the acting bug again at some point down the road and make a full-blown return to cinema. After all, anyone familiar with her work will know that she’s a very talented individual with a whole host of impressive performances under her belt.

For the time being, however, Gwyneth Paltrow seems content with sticking to Goop, and keeping her Instagram followers happy, of course.