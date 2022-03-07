Zoë Kravitz has left critics and fans purring with her portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman, including two of her most famous predecessors in the role.

Kravitz took to Instagram to share photos with her in a Catwoman mask for Wonderland, including a few alongside co-star Robert Pattinson. The post garnered almost 9,000 comments at the time of writing, but expressions of love from Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry — two actors who previously took on Selina Kyle — stood out.

Berry portrayed the beloved antihero in the ill-fated 2004 Catwoman solo film, which saw her win a Razzy for Worst Actress – which Berry even accepted in-person, saying it was a “piece of shit, fucking godawful movie”.

Pfeiffer played the second-ever on-screen Catwoman during Batman Returns in 1992, which was the catalyst for Berry’s solo spin-off entering development.

Both Berry and Pfeiffer landed other big comic book movie roles, with the former playing Storm in the X-Men films and the latter as Janet van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kravitz had previously played Catwoman prior to The Batman, voicing the character in The LEGO Batman Movie before landing the live-action gig. Kravitz has received praise for her performance in the latest Batman solo flick, and she has spoken at length about the curious ways she prepared for playing the comic book antihero, including even drinking milk like a cat.

Kravitz also recently confirmed that her Catwoman was bisexual, which accurately mirrors the character from the modern DC canon.

The Batman is currently sitting at 85 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and is currently out in cinemas.