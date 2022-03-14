X-Men trilogy star Halle Berry has turned back the clock 20 years, with her sporting a Storm-inspired hairstyle at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Shocking the red carpet was her hairstyle, which harkened right back to her time as Storm, and a remarkable difference to the look she sported last month at the premiere of Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.

The style begs the question: is she returning to the role of Storm in a future Marvel project?

Last year, Berry, the only woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, said she was very much open to a return to the role, and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness nearing its release and a cavalcade of alleged cameos, maybe it could signal her return to the fan favorite character.

Berry last appeared as Storm in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, after headlining the first three films of the trilogy alongside Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, both of whom are rumored to return in Multiverse of Madness.

The 55-year-old had a momentous day at the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, receiving the sixth annual SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards, an award for someone “who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries”.

Berry gave a rousing speech about diversity in Hollywood, and the increased chances for women of color, which struck a nerve with Lady Gaga so heavily she was seen crying on the broadcast.