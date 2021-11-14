Halle Berry Says She’d Love To Direct A Catwoman Remake

Even by Twitter’s standards, seeing Halle Berry’s infamous Catwoman trending recently was unusual, especially when fans were trying to defend the abysmal comic book adaptation as an underappreciated and unsung camp classic, as opposed to the unmitigated cinematic dumpster fire it most definitely is.

The star even got in on the action, asking where all of these people were back in 2004 when the movie flopped spectacularly at the box office after failing to recoup the hefty $100 million budget, even though an $82 million haul was good enough to see it reign as the highest-grossing superhero blockbuster with a female lead for thirteen years until Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman arrived on the scene.

Berry has now moved behind the camera, with her MMA drama Bruised coming to Netflix on November 24, and in a new interview with Jake’s Takes, the Academy Award winner surprisingly admitted that she’d love the opportunity to direct the next standalone Catwoman story.

“I would love to direct Catwoman. If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catowman and have a re-do on that. I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

Bruised is getting decent early reviews, and it would be incredibly meta were Berry to step behind the camera and helm something along the lines of a solo spinoff for Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, but it would at least give her closure after she turned up to accept her Razzie for Worst Actress in person, where she referred to her own Catwoman as “a piece of sh*t”.