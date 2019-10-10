With each year that passes, families all around the globe decorate their homes with fairy lights and Christmas trees to mark the festive season, resulting in some truly spectacular yard displays. But what about Halloween?

One family who isn’t prepared to overlook October’s big holiday is the Wilkes Family who, for the past 20 years, have spent the Halloween season transforming their abode into a horror fan’s dream. Located in the West Suburbs of Chicago, each year brings an even more elaborate display from the Wilkes, and 2019 did not disappoint.

You’ll be able to take a closer look at the intricate handiwork via the gallery below, which includes nods to both Pet Sematary and A Nightmare on Elm Street. There’s even a reference to the iconic “welcome to primetime, bitch!” death scene from Dream Warriors (h/t Bloody Disgusting), while the official Wilkes Family Facebook page released the following message:

For over 20 years, our family has been putting together elaborate Halloween displays at our home in the West Suburbs of Chicago. Our themes are never repeated and each year we continue to make the display better and better. In 2013, we moved to Bensenville, Illinois, where our displays have grown to the point that we’ve received a lot of recognition. We wanted to create a space where we can share our past displays and what we’re working on for the future.

This Halloween Yard Display Is A Spooky Shrine To Elm Street, Pet Sematary 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You’ll be able to find even more horror goodness over on that aforementioned Facebook page, including a blood waterfall and enough lanterns to illuminate half of Chicago. Who knows what the Wilkes Family has planned for 2020…

Meanwhile, on the big screen, horror fans can still look forward to Little Monsters, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (out on digital October 22nd) and the Stephen King-inspired horror sequel, Doctor Sleep. And if you prefer a full-blown gorefest over gut-wrenching chills, there’s always the no-holds-barred action of Zombieland: Double Tap.