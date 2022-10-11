This week, Halloween Ends Friday. The film is promising a firm conclusion to a showdown documented over decades, and, while it may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final time as Laurie Strode, the film’s director says different things could come to the series later on.

Director David Gordon Green makes the comments about Curtis being done with the role and the end of his trilogy of films, which began in 2018, in a new Entertainment Weekly article. He says we should believe her when she says she is finished, but, just as you cannot kill the boogeyman, so too can you not keep an iconic fictional heroine and her strength and perseverance down forever.

“I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe. At some point someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we’re going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode.”

Green does not reveal anything else about what is coming in the project in the article. His next Halloween film takes place four years after the first two. In it, Michael Myers has not been seen at all since his last rampage and Laurie is living with granddaughter Allyson and writing a memoir. At the same time, she has been embracing life and letting go of fear and rage, but, when a young man is accused of killing a boy he babysits, it starts up a new wave of terror for Laurie to confront for a final time. Curtis may have recently spoiled the movie as well, and, there may be other threats besides Michael in the piece, though, this is not confirmed at this time and has only been hinted at by Curtis in previous interviews she has done to promote the work.