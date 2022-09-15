Jamie Lee Curtis hints that Michael Myers isn’t the only threat in ‘Halloween Ends’

Later this year, Halloween Ends will present a cap to the trilogy about the groovy mass murderer from two of the guys behind Your Highness. There will be blood, guts, gore, and, apparently, other threats than the Michael Myers we have all come to know.

The other icon of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, reveals the information in a new article published by Bloody Disgusting earlier today. Curtis begins her remarks by noting this film flips the earlier bits on their head and is thus more uncertain than before.

“It’s a movie about a final reckoning… between Laurie and Michael. There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she’s actually moved on. Laurie doesn’t see Michael coming.”

From there, Curtis says someone else comes in who distracts her, and, then, when Michael returns, the fight is more violent, and, as her Laurie Strode does not see it coming, there is a sense of desperation. Like something in a war zone where seconds count.

“And that’s a very different result. So, the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl. This movie… this other character comes in that she’s concerned about, but she’s not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so, the fight was an unexpected fight.”

Halloween Ends premieres Oct. 14. It will have a simultaneous release on Peacock for paying customers of the streaming service alongside its theatrical release, and, apparently the ending is still being tweaked by director David Gordon Green. Green says in a recent report he hopes things go out with a bang, and, for Curtis, it was not easy to firmly put the role which began her career to bed. She says she and Green cried when they shot her last scene and it was a big deal for everyone behind the franchise’s scenes. More will come later, and, for some fans, the wish for what comes next is a true anthology format the series abandoned years ago. The third film in the series gave this a shot, but, it did not succeed and so producers went back to the Michael Myers well after.

Maybe this time they will have a Mike Myers cameo?