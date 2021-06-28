Michael Stalks His Prey In Creepy Halloween Kills Photos

2018’s Halloween was an incredible return to form for the franchise, and this year’s Halloween Kills looks to be something truly special. Michael Myers is back once again to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and the action is set to get crazier than ever before. Last week we got our best look at it yet, courtesy of an incredible new trailer that’s got horror fans counting the days until its October release.

This confirms that the movie will see the people of Haddonfield uniting against Michael, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode insisting that he’s just a man and can be killed. But Michael has proved many times over that he won’t go down without a fight, with the trailer showcasing some awesomely bloody kills as they attempt to take him out.

The trailer also showed that this is going to be an exceptionally pretty night of terror, showcasing some eye-catching cinematography. So, check out these hi-res stills from Bloody Disgusting showcasing some of the trailer’s best-looking moments:

Those who’ve already seen Halloween Kills are buzzing, with horror master John Carpenter particularly pleased with the results. He’s stepped back from directing but is still providing a new synth score for each new movie. His work on the last movie was out of this world – particularly ‘The Shape Hunts Allyson’ – so the soundtrack is a big draw for me and what we hear in this trailer sounds amazing. After seeing the final cut, he said:

“The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

This echoes the comments of director David Gordon Green, who promised that this will have “twice the thrills” and “ten times the kills” of the previous movie. Michael killed 17 people over the course of Halloween (2018), which is set across two days. That’s a respectable scorecard for one of the most experienced killers in the biz, but if he’ll really have “ten times” that amount in Halloween Kills, it’d mean that we’re looking at a mind-boggling 170 deaths.

Sounds like the Haddonfield morgue will have a hell of a night on their hands come October 31st.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 15th, 2021.