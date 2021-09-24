Halloween Kills Pics Show Tommy Doyle Hunting For Michael Myers

New images from the set of the upcoming Halloween Kills show a grown-up Tommy Doyle hunting down Michael Myers, thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis’s Instagram. The character is one of the two children that Curtis’s Laurie Strode was babysitting in the original 1978 Halloween film by John Carpenter.

The original actor who played Doyle, Brian Andrews, is not returning, however, despite a few other members of the cast coming back. Curtis, for instance, is reprising her role, but Kyle Richards is also returning to once again play Lindsey Wallace, the other child that Strode was babysitting in the original film. In addition, Nurse Marion Chambers from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, who appeared in the first two Halloween films, will once again be played by Nancy Stephens.

For those of us who remember the actor for his turn as the gentle and sweet Brian Johnson in the Breakfast Club, it can be to see Hall looking like a grizzled badass with a baseball bat out for revenge. And if the second behind-the-scenes photo of Hall talking intently one-on-one with director David Gordon Green is any indication, it looks as if he may be bringing a welcome level of intensity to the role. Check out both photos below:

The film is slated to be released in theaters and on Peacock next month. The streaming service will also be bringing a whole host of other horror classics to the platform next month, such as Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Look out for Halloween Kills on October 15.