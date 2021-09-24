Here Is Peacock’s Full Lineup For Halloween

Halloween isn’t too far away, and we’re looking forward to delving into new and classic horror titles during September and October. Streaming services tend to use the month to emphasize the depth of their libraries, and to launch some attention-grabbing originals.

To this end, Peacock arguably has one of the most prominent slates, including Halloween Kills, and recently shared their full lineup for the season. However, the streamer is also showing off its impressive catalog with familiar films and exclusive programming.

On the series front, the crime documentary The Toolbox Killer arrived today, with UFO reality investigation show Unidentified with Demi Lovato coming next week. Other highlights include mystery One of Us is Lying and Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, which brings together Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a baking contest.

Wanting to relive some old horror classics? Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and many more will also be available to enjoy.

The NBC side of the content provider will also be represented via Halloween-themed episodes of shows such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Frasier, and Parks and Recreation, meaning that there’ll be a lot of choice for anyone wanting to mix up their offerings over the season.

Here’s a full list of everything Peacock will have on offer:

Peacock Original Series

The Toolbox Killer – September 23rd

Unidentified with Demi Lovato – September 30th

One of Us Is Lying – October 7th

Create the Escape – October 7th

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween – October 7th

Freaky Franchises

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Bride of Chucky

Seed of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Jason X

Freddy vs. Jason

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In the Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 the Hood

Leprechaun Origins

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freddy vs. Jason

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Phantasm

Phantasm II

Phantasm III

Phantasm IV: Oblivion

Phantasm: Ravager

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Aliens vs. Predator

Psycho II

Psycho III

Psycho

Psycho IV: The Beginning

The Making of Psycho

Bates Motel S1-5

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw 3D

Jigsaw

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Texas Chain Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Leatherface

Dracula

Dracula (1979)

The Mummy

The Invisible Man

The Bride of Frankenstein

Werewolf of London

The Raven

Dracula’s Daughter

Son of Frankenstein

The Invisible Man Returns

The Mummy’s Hand

The Invisible Woman

The Mummy’s Tomb

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Phantom of the Opera

Son of Dracula

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Curse

The Creature Walks Among Us

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House That Screamed

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night

Creepy Classics

Curse of the Werewolf

Dr. Cyclops

It Came from Outer Space

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead

Phantom of the Opera

The Brides of Dracula

The Evil of Frankenstein

The Raven

The Strange Case of Dr. Rx

Werewolf Of London

Family Friendly

A Monster in Paris

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Ghost Squad

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lil’ Monsters

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Haunted

The Little Witch

The Munsters

Funny Frights

An American Werewolf in London

Bride of Chucky

Dave Made a Maze

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Decoys

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked

Seed of Chucky

Slither

Tales From the Hood 2 – October 2nd

Tales from the Hood 3

The Burbs

The Cabin in the Woods

The Munsters

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Real-Life Killers

Buried in The Backyard

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

Dr. Death

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story

Homicide for the Holidays

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

Killerpost

My Friend Dahmer

Party Monster

Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer

Snapped: Killer Couples

Snapped: She Made Me Do It

Women Behind Bars

World’s Most Evil Killers

Slasher Cinema

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Black Christmas

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Jason X

Lake Alice

Prom Night

Seed of Chucky

Sleepaway Camp

The Funhouse

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Alien Encounters

Alien Agent

Alien Convergence

Alien Origin

Alien vs. Predator

Ancient Aliens

Decoys

It Came from Outer Space

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Predator 2

Predator

Prometheus

The Fourth Kind

They Live

UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology

UFO Chronicles: Area 51 Exposed

UFO Chronicles: Masters of Deception

UFO Chronicles: The Black Programs

UFO Chronicles: The Shadow World

Supernatural and Hauntings

A Dead Calling

Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes

Dead Silence – streaming October 13th

Devil

Haunted Hospital: Heilstätten

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2

Ouija

Rigor Mortis

Rings

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Separation

The Amityville Haunting

The Bell Witch Haunting

The Exorcist III

The Eye

The Haunting of Whaley House

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Eerie ’80s

Cat People

Gremlins

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2

Predator

Prince of Darkness

Prom Night

Shocker

Sleepaway Camp

The Funhouse

They Live

Videodrome

’90s Nightmares

Bad Moon

Darkman

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Nightbreed

Predator 2

Psycho (1998)

The Crush

The Exorcist III

The People Under the Stairs

The Sixth Sense

Village of the Damned

Given the competition for viewers over Halloween, with Netflix again investing heavily in horror-themed programming, Peacock will be hoping that high-profile premieres like Halloween Kills can draw in new subscribers for October, before giving them plenty of reasons to keep paying for the broad range of classic and original programs scheduled for the next month or so.