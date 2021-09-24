Here Is Peacock’s Full Lineup For Halloween
Halloween isn’t too far away, and we’re looking forward to delving into new and classic horror titles during September and October. Streaming services tend to use the month to emphasize the depth of their libraries, and to launch some attention-grabbing originals.
To this end, Peacock arguably has one of the most prominent slates, including Halloween Kills, and recently shared their full lineup for the season. However, the streamer is also showing off its impressive catalog with familiar films and exclusive programming.
On the series front, the crime documentary The Toolbox Killer arrived today, with UFO reality investigation show Unidentified with Demi Lovato coming next week. Other highlights include mystery One of Us is Lying and Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, which brings together Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a baking contest.
Wanting to relive some old horror classics? Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and many more will also be available to enjoy.
The NBC side of the content provider will also be represented via Halloween-themed episodes of shows such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Frasier, and Parks and Recreation, meaning that there’ll be a lot of choice for anyone wanting to mix up their offerings over the season.
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Here’s a full list of everything Peacock will have on offer:
Peacock Original Series
- The Toolbox Killer – September 23rd
- Unidentified with Demi Lovato – September 30th
- One of Us Is Lying – October 7th
- Create the Escape – October 7th
- Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween – October 7th
Freaky Franchises
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Bride of Chucky
- Seed of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Cult of Chucky
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Jason X
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 the Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- Freddy vs. Jason
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- Phantasm
- Phantasm II
- Phantasm III
- Phantasm IV: Oblivion
- Phantasm: Ravager
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Aliens vs. Predator
- Psycho II
- Psycho III
- Psycho
- Psycho IV: The Beginning
- The Making of Psycho
- Bates Motel S1-5
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw 3D
- Jigsaw
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- The Texas Chain Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Leatherface
- Dracula
- Dracula (1979)
- The Mummy
- The Invisible Man
- The Bride of Frankenstein
- Werewolf of London
- The Raven
- Dracula’s Daughter
- Son of Frankenstein
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Invisible Woman
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
- Phantom of the Opera
- Son of Dracula
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Creature Walks Among Us
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House That Screamed
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night
Creepy Classics
- Curse of the Werewolf
- Dr. Cyclops
- It Came from Outer Space
- Night Monster
- Night of the Living Dead
- Phantom of the Opera
- The Brides of Dracula
- The Evil of Frankenstein
- The Raven
- The Strange Case of Dr. Rx
- Werewolf Of London
Family Friendly
- A Monster in Paris
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Ghost Squad
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Lil’ Monsters
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Haunted
- The Little Witch
- The Munsters
Funny Frights
- An American Werewolf in London
- Bride of Chucky
- Dave Made a Maze
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
- Decoys
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Hansel & Gretel Get Baked
- Seed of Chucky
- Slither
- Tales From the Hood 2 – October 2nd
- Tales from the Hood 3
- The Burbs
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Munsters
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Real-Life Killers
- Buried in The Backyard
- Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
- Dr. Death
- Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story
- Homicide for the Holidays
- John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
- Killerpost
- My Friend Dahmer
- Party Monster
- Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer
- Snapped: Killer Couples
- Snapped: She Made Me Do It
- Women Behind Bars
- World’s Most Evil Killers
Slasher Cinema
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Black Christmas
- Bride of Chucky
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Jason X
- Lake Alice
- Prom Night
- Seed of Chucky
- Sleepaway Camp
- The Funhouse
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
Alien Encounters
- Alien Agent
- Alien Convergence
- Alien Origin
- Alien vs. Predator
- Ancient Aliens
- Decoys
- It Came from Outer Space
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Predator 2
- Predator
- Prometheus
- The Fourth Kind
- They Live
- UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology
- UFO Chronicles: Area 51 Exposed
- UFO Chronicles: Masters of Deception
- UFO Chronicles: The Black Programs
- UFO Chronicles: The Shadow World
Supernatural and Hauntings
- A Dead Calling
- Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes
- Dead Silence – streaming October 13th
- Devil
- Haunted Hospital: Heilstätten
- Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2
- Ouija
- Rigor Mortis
- Rings
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Separation
- The Amityville Haunting
- The Bell Witch Haunting
- The Exorcist III
- The Eye
- The Haunting of Whaley House
- The Sixth Sense
- The Skeleton Key
Eerie ’80s
- Cat People
- Gremlins
- Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2
- Predator
- Prince of Darkness
- Prom Night
- Shocker
- Sleepaway Camp
- The Funhouse
- They Live
- Videodrome
’90s Nightmares
- Bad Moon
- Darkman
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Nightbreed
- Predator 2
- Psycho (1998)
- The Crush
- The Exorcist III
- The People Under the Stairs
- The Sixth Sense
- Village of the Damned
Given the competition for viewers over Halloween, with Netflix again investing heavily in horror-themed programming, Peacock will be hoping that high-profile premieres like Halloween Kills can draw in new subscribers for October, before giving them plenty of reasons to keep paying for the broad range of classic and original programs scheduled for the next month or so.