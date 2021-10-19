Halloween Kills Scores Huge Viewing Figures On Peacock

The good news just keeps on coming for Halloween Kills, which set multiple pandemic-era box office this weekend after opening to a shade over $50 million, a phenomenal number for a movie that was available to stream from day one, especially an R-rated horror.

The middle chapter in David Gordon Green’s slasher trilogy is already hugely profitable, having brought in close to $60 million globally on a $22 million budget after just four days in release, and it turns out the return of Michael Myers is playing like gangbusters on Peacock as well.

As per third-party aggregator Samba TV, 1.2 million Peacock subscribers with the company’s technology enabled on their devices watched Halloween Kills on its opening weekend. That’s almost double what James Wan’s Malignant generated on HBO Max, and not too far behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It‘s 1.6 million.

Of course, we should point out that Peacock doesn’t have anywhere near as many paying customers as WarnerMedia’s platform, so if anything it makes Halloween Kills‘ achievement all the more impressive. Many analysts thought a day-and-date debut would hinder the film’s chances of commercial success, but the iconic franchise is having its cake and eating it on both fronts.