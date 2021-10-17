Halloween Kills Sets Multiple Pandemic-Era Box Office Records
When it was first announced that Halloween Kills would be debuting on Peacock the same day it hit theaters, most analyst predicted that box office takings would take a sizeable hit. Instead, the middle chapter in the slasher trilogy has set multiple records for the pandemic era.
As per Deadline, David Gordon Green’s sequel comfortably topped the charts with a first frame of $50.4 million, which is well ahead of projections that had the return of Michael Myers opening to $40 million, so there’s going to be champagne corks getting popped in Universal headquarters right about now.
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Not only is does that number make it the highest-grossing horror opener we’ve seen during the age of COVID-19, besting A Quiet Place Part II, but it’s also a new record for an R-rated release. On top of that, it’s far and away the biggest haul for a movie that was made available on streaming from day one.
With a budget said to be around $22 million, Halloween Kills is already profitable after just three days when you factor in international takings. Additionally, this weekend is the first time in a long time where the Top 10 has combined to earn over $100 million for three weeks straight, so things are finally looking up for the theatrical industry after so long in the doldrums.