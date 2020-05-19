Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon on multiple levels. As well as being the daughter of Psycho star Janet Leigh, she’s obviously also the lead of the Halloween franchise, having played Michel Myers’ eternal enemy (sometimes sister) Laurie Strode for the past 40 years. We’ll soon see her again in Halloween Kills, but first, news has arrived that Curtis is set to make a new mark on the horror genre – this time as a director.

Deadline has revealed that Curtis is due to helm horror flick Mother Nature for Blumhouse, producers of the current Halloween films. The movie is part of a three-year first look film and television deal that the star and her Comet Pictures label have signed with the studio. On top of directing Mother Nature, which is set to be centered around climate change, Curtis is co-writing the script alongside writing partner Russell Goldman.

Of course, the actress has some TV credits to her name as a director, having helmed a few episodes of both Anything But Love and Scream Queens, the latter of which should be good practice for a horror like Mother Nature. Last week, it was announced that she’s likewise directing Lifetime TV movie How We Sleep At Night: The Sarah Cunningham Story. So, it looks like Curtis might cut her teeth on that before moving on to her cinematic directorial debut.

Halloween Kills FX Artist Shares New Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On why she’s decided to enter into directing, Jamie said the following in a statement to Deadline:

“I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?’ I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,”

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum then had this to say about Mother Nature:

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween. So it’s both an honor and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature.”

Halloween Kills is currently on track to open this October, as planned, with director David Gordon Green recently teasing that a trailer could be on the way soon.