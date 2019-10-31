Halloween Kills Teaser Trailer May’ve Revealed How Michael Myers Survived

Halloween Kills, the second in Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy, is just over a year away and this being All Hallow’s Eve and all, star Jamie Lee Curtis shared a sneak peek at the production on social media today. The brief 20-second teaser gives us a glimpse of a few disconnected scenes from the sequel but if you’re paying extra close attention, you’ll notice that one clip may just reveal exactly how Michael Myers is able to return to cause more havoc in Haddonfield.

At the end of the 2018 movie, Laurie Strode managed to turn the tables on her eternal tormentor by revealing that she’d tricked out her house to trap him when he eventually came for her again. With Michael locked in the basement bunker, he looked set to meet his end as the house burned down around him. But hey, he’s Michael Myer’s, so we knew he’d find a way out somehow. And this teaser likely reveals the moment he escapes.

If you pause it at the 0:14 mark, you’ll see a quick shot of the Shape standing on the porch of a flaming house – Laurie’s house. So, it seems like Halloween Kills will pick up immediately afterwards and explain to audiences how he managed to escape. As ComicBook.com points out, you can see that he’s carrying some sort of tool in his hand in this shot, too. So, presumably he found something in Laurie’s basement to help free himself.

New Halloween Kills Set Photos Reveal A 1978 Flashback Scene 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The teaser also touches on the three generations of Strode women and how they’re faring in the follow-up. In short: not well. Laurie’s seen being treated for her injuries in hospital, Karen (Judy Greer) is looking anguished in a police interrogation room and Allyson (Andi Matichak) has got herself a shotgun. Being a survivor clearly runs in the family.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 16th, 2020 while Halloween Ends will bring the franchise to a close (for now) the following year.