Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals First Footage From Halloween Kills

Last year’s Halloween breathed new life into the iconic slasher franchise, managing to capture the atmosphere and brutality of the original movie while putting a contemporary spin on things. I thought it was an excellent horror film (and I particularly loved John Carpenter’s score). So, when it was announced that they were working on two new entries in the series to be filmed back-to-back I was over the moon. They’ll be Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and now we have our first look at what’ll be scaring the crap out of us this time next year.

The footage comes courtesy of Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. First shared on Twitter, it’s a behind-the-scenes look at the movie full of quick shots that are difficult to put into context. Perhaps most notable though is the shot that appears to show how Michael Myers survived being incinerated at the end of Halloween. Coming at the 15-second mark, we see him emerging from the blazing house we last saw him in, which confirms that the ‘safe room’ basement may not have been that safe after all.

Somewhat ominously, we also see Laurie Strode covered in blood, appearing to have suffered a serious injury. Could this be a hint that Michael will finally take her down and her daughter will take up the mantle? While we know that Jamie Lee Curtis is confirmed for Halloween Ends, that appearance could be as part of a flashback, so I’d say nothing is off the table.

In any case, these two movies look like they’re going to be a real treat for longtime fans of the series, with appearances from Halloween veterans and much-loved characters in each entry. But we know that age hasn’t affected Michael’s bloodlust one bit, so don’t assume that any character will make it to the credits intact.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends arriving on October 15, 2021.