‘Halloween Kills’ Will Come Home to Peacock the Same Day It’s Released in Theaters!

Michael Myers is full of surprises, always appearing where you least expect him to. And it seems like the new Halloween film, entitled Halloween Kills, will be performing a similar trick as the film finally has a confirmed release date as well as a release location.

Produced by Jason Blum and directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment of the Halloween franchise. It will follow the series’ recurring protagonist Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) as she faces down with the evil mass murderer Michael Myers once more. The film picks up where the critically acclaimed 2018 installment left off, with Laurie thinking she has finally disposed of Michael Myers.

This Halloween, Michael comes home. In Theaters & Streaming Only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/zdYtmmHTS3 — #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) September 9, 2021

According to the official synopsis:

“The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet.

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn when the film will be coming out and if it will be released only in theaters or have a hybrid theater and streaming release. Now, the movie’s official Twitter account has answered these questions by announcing that the film will be released on October 15th, right in time for Halloween.

It also announced that the movie will launch in theaters and on streaming service Peacock simultaneously, meaning those who can’t go to the theater due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will be able to enjoy all of the scares on the day it hits theaters.

It remains to be seen how this hybrid release will affect the movie’s performance. However, it is fantastic that people are being given the option to choose. Whatever happens in Halloween Kills, we can be sure that neither Laurie Strode nor Michael Myers will soon be forgotten, and both characters are guaranteed to remain part of pop culture for many years to come.