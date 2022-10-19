We are well and truly in the middle of the Halloween season, a time when we start to get cozy, buy a few extra blankets, heat up the hot chocolate, and stick on some scary movies. Hulu doesn’t believe that being scared should be restricted to one month though and intends to extend this period of time as it adds two major horror movie franchises to its docket starting the day after All Hallows Eve.

Despite Halloween coming to a close at the end of this month, signaling the annual headlong hurtle towards Thanksgiving and onto Christmas, Hulu believes that they can continue to frighten the pants off us by adding the Underworld and Saw horror franchises to its streaming platform. Nov. 1 will see the arrival of Underworld, Underworld Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld Awakening to keep the scary vibes going into the next month, followed a day later by all the Saw movies bar the recently released Jigsaw.

So if you want a scary movie to put on whilst you munch your way through that remaining Halloween candy, then Hulu is the place to head. But, much like Tim Burton’s Jack Skellington, it would seem the streaming channel is looking to wear two hats at once as they also gear up for Christmas as well, with a tonne of festive additions also being added at the beginning of next month.

These will include titles old and new such as Santa Claus: The Movie (1985), Santa Who? (2000), The Nutcracker (1993), Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014), Nativity Rocks! (2018), 2 Dates Of Christmas (2011), and A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014). These are just a handful of the movies that will be added to ring in the countdown to Christmas.