Hamilton Star’s New Movie Is Dominating On Netflix Today

Every month, Netflix adds close to a hundred films alongside dozens of shows. With that much content, it’s always a mystery which titles emerge popular and victorious, and which sink to the oblivious bottoms of its massive library. Usually, productions from Netflix regulars like Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Mark Wahlberg always perform well. However, sometimes a surprise contestant swoops in to take the spoils.

This week’s surprise entry is a film titled Only. It was not made with an absurdly-large budget, nor does it feature any particularly well-known actors. Despite these setbacks, however, the film has been dominating the Netflix top 10 for several days at this point. The picture’s popularity is not that mysterious, though, as one of its stars, Leslie Odom Jr., plays a major part in the musical Hamilton. Recently made available on Disney+, this historical epic continues to take the world by storm.

In the musical, Odom Jr. plays Alexander Hamilton’s lifelong political rival, Aaron Burr. Though Burr was white, and Odom Jr. is black, Hamilton employs race-blind casting in an effort to tell this age-old story in a new way.

Odom Jr. won himself a Tony Award for his performance in the musical, and his acting talents translate perfectly from stage to screen. One of the lead actors of Only, Odom Jr. does not disappoint.

First released in 2019, Only takes place in a world struck by a deadly virus which forces a young couple to hide out in sanitized apartment where they must try to survive. Sound familiar?

As far as the Netflix Top 10 is concerned, Only shares the spotlight with some established titles. These include the newly-launched fantasy series Warrior Nun as well as all-female comedy Desperados.