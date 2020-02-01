How Han Returns In Fast & Furious 9 Has Reportedly Been Revealed

If you’ve been keeping up with what’s been going on in the Fast & Furious 9 camp lately, then you’ll know just how surprising the past few days have been. Not to mention how exciting they’ve been, too.

The film’s first trailer finally dropped online yesterday and with it, we got the reveal that fan-favorite Han is in fact alive, despite apparently dying all the way back in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Of course, this has sent the internet into a frenzy, with a renewed call for #JusticeForHan. And it seems we will indeed be getting justice in the upcoming movie.

But now that the character’s back, it obviously begs the question of just how he’s alive and where he’s been all this time? Thankfully, we have the answer.

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to We Got this Covered – the same ones who told us Han was returning months ago, and who accurately revealed John Cena’s role in the film back in the fall, so they know what they’re talking about – Han escaped his car before it exploded and has been in hiding all this time, as he knows that someone’s after him. It’s unclear how much he knows exactly and who he keeps in touch with during his hiding, but apparently, at some point, he learns that it’s safe to come out into the open again and reveal that he’s still alive, and that’s when he joins back up with Dom and crew.

Details beyond that are hazy as our sources couldn’t say anything more, but that’s apparently the gist of it and we’re also told that he’ll return in Fast & Furious 10 as well (at least, that’s the current plan), so this won’t be the last time we see him. For now, though, it’s just good to know that Han is still alive and we’ll hopefully get a clearer picture of what he’s been up to all this time once the ninth installment in this seemingly never-ending franchise rolls into theaters.