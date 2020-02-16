Home / movies

Harley Quinn Fans Flood Twitter With Reasons To Support Birds Of Prey

By 5 seconds ago
x

Birds of Prey has been the victim of some bad press, thanks to its disappointing box office opening weekend. However, Margot Robbie’s all-female action flick has earned itself a strong following of fans who are sticking up for the movie on social media. It’s a sad fact that BoP had the weakest opening in the DCEU, but it’s still made its budget back and it’s a much bigger hits with critics than many other DC films.

Over the weekend, then, #ReasonsToSupportBoP has trended on Twitter, with Harley Quinn lovers flooding the site with why they love the movie. Here are just a handful of the convincing reasons folks have for supporting it.

1) For being the ultimate vehicle for Robbie’s Clown Princess of Crime.

2) For the leading quartet of actresses. Alongside Robbie, there’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya).

3) Or, more specifically, just Black Canary.

4) For the superb scriptwork from writer Christina Hodson and the sharp direction from Cathy Yan.

5) For having the most relatable struggle of any character ever in a comic book movie: Harley’s grief when she drops her beloved egg sandwich.

6) For having a vibrant aesthetic that’s not like anything else.

7) For being like a comic book brought to life.

8) And, finally, for its great representation. Apart from being female-led, there’s some much-needed LGBT characters in there, too. You gotta support your local girl gang.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team
1 of 6
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Following its opening weekend, Warner Bros. switched the title from the cumbersome Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to the much more prosaic Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. This was widely criticized, though, and ultimately was only used in theater and online listings.

It’s clear that while it’s not going to break box office records, Birds of Prey is destined to become a fan favorite, acclaimed movie all the same. Whether that will be enough to ensure a sequel or spinoff, we’ll have to wait and see.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...