Harley Quinn Will Reportedly Have A Girlfriend In The DCEU Soon

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is one of the most popular figures in the DCEU. She made her debut in Suicide Squad, was the central character of Birds of Prey and is set to play a key role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. But one major aspect of her that hasn’t been fully explored is her bisexuality. Indeed, most of her onscreen appearances have centered on the fallout of her abusive relationship with Jared Leto’s Joker and her attempts to move beyond him.

In the animated introduction for Birds of Prey, we learned that she’d had her heart broken by at least two men and one woman before meeting the Clown Prince of Crime, but aside from some low-key flirting with Huntress, Renee Montoya and Black Canary, her sexuality wasn’t focused on. Now, according to leaker Daniel Richtman, a future movie will finally give her a girlfriend, but one interesting wrinkle is that he says it might not be the character’s traditional partner Poison Ivy, who hasn’t yet been introduced in the DCEU.

If this were to take place, I’d certainly hope the writers pay close attention to the amazing Harley Quinn animated show, which focuses on Harley and Ivy’s tumultuous love lives and whose second season concluded with them confessing their feelings to one another and driving off into the sunset. Fans have a very strong attachment to this relationship, so I can imagine a lot of pushback if Warner Bros. chose to match Quinn with a different DC character.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when Margot Robbie will be back in another movie following The Suicide Squad. Birds of Prey wasn’t the hit the studio hoped for (though COVID-19 didn’t exactly help its chances at the box office) and we have no further news on a sequel or solo film for her. Regardless, Harley Quinn remains a fan favorite and I doubt James Gunn’s upcoming blockbuster will be her swansong.