Harrison Ford couldn’t be prouder of his ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star’s Oscar nomination

The internet can often be a terrible place full of bile and hatred, but one of the most wholesome moments of 2022 melted hearts all across the online sphere when Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited for the first time in over 35 years.

It’s going to be one of the biggest shocks in Academy Awards history if the Everything Everywhere All at Once star doesn’t win for his incredible performance, but there’s no chance that’s going to happen given his virtual clean sweep of awards season so far. Quan is living in the moment and having a great time doing so, with his co-star positively beaming with pride.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about Quan’s well-deserved nod for Best Supporting Actor that’s already as close to being in the bag as you can imagine, the Star Wars icon could barely hide his delight.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

One of the only notable downsides of Quan’s phoenix-like rise from the ashes is that it came too late for him to be part of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which would have been a near-perfect full circle moment. Then again, there’s a chance he may have been sneakily added in reshoots, but we won’t be finding that out until the fifth and final chapter hits theaters this summer.