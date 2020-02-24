Harrison Ford Reveals His All-Time Favorite Movie Line

All throughout his career, he’s played Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and Rick Deckard – to name but three – so it’s not too much of a stretch to say that Harrison Ford has accumulated quite the collection of one-liners and catchphrases.

Even in the Star Wars franchise alone, Ford became known for his sly dialogue and cocksure attitude. Indeed, as Lucasfilm’s Original Trilogy unfolded, and Empire Strikes Back launched into theaters, it became difficult to determine where Ford ended and Han Solo began.

But out of all the one-liners and memorable dialogue, which is his favorite? That very question was put to Harrison Ford during an interview with BuzzFeed (h/t CinemaBlend), where the iconic actor was promoting his new flick, Call of the Wild.

And when he was asked to name his all-time favorite line, Ford pointed in the direction of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981.

“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage,” he said.

Yes, even more so than the galaxy’s favorite smuggler, it’s Indiana Jones who sticks out in Ford’s mind. And it won’t be long before cinema’s greatest archeologist is back on our screens, as plans are afoot for a fifth Indy movie starring the man himself.

It’s been a long time coming – too long, one might argue – but we understand the long-gestating sequel will begin filming later this year in Indiana, presumably ahead of a theatrical release in 2021. And when it does, it’ll resolve a long-forgotten piece of Indy’s history.

The question, really, is whether it will acknowledge Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, or double down on the original trilogy that helped cement Harrison Ford‘s status as a global movie star (with a little help from Star Wars, of course). We’ll find out very soon indeed.