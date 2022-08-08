As the days count down before the eight Harry Potter movies leave HBO Max Potterheads are making the most of this time bringing the film to the top of the streaming charts over the weekend.

According to FlixPatrol’s rankings, the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has been the most watched movie on HBO Max across the globe.

The movie beat out the previous holder of the top spot, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and 2022’s DC hit The Batman, but it wasn’t the only original Harry Potter film to land on the charts.

Other films in the top 10 this past weekend included Kimi, The Lego Movie 2, and Morbius. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban both rounded out the top 10 for the weekend.

Right now, HBO Max is still the best go-to location for all of your Harry Potter needs, but that won’t be the case for long. It was announced last month that the eight original Harry Potter movies will leave the streaming service on Aug. 31.

While this might not be great news for some fans, there is a silver lining. All of the movies are available to stream now on Peacock and that will remain their home after they leave HBO Max.

If you’re looking to watch the newer Harry Potter spin-off films Fantastic Beasts then HBO Max will still be the perfect place to do so and the latest addition The Secrets of Dumbledore is available to stream on the service right now.