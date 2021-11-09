Harry Potter Fans Aren’t Sold On A Chris Columbus Cursed Child Movie

Chris Columbus may have turned down the opportunity to direct what eventually became Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man by opting to launch the Harry Potter franchise instead with Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, but he’s recently been voicing what almost sound like regrets over his time overseeing The Boy Who Lived’s early adventures.

Not only did the filmmaker admit that he initially planned to stick around and adapt all seven books in the series, but he revealed that he harbored ambitions to turn stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie, with the core cast around the right ages to make it work.

That’s not to say Warner Bros. have a vested interest in making it happen, but as you can see from the responses below, a lot of fans aren’t sold on the prospect of a Cursed Child feature film, with or without Columbus at the helm.

that news going around about the cursed child getting a movie pisses me off because dan radcliffe has said multiple times that he wont take part in any new movies yet they're still pushing it as if he agreed 😒👎🏻 — hana⁷ (@flameofluv) November 9, 2021

Do it , do it!!! . Now with help of new technology you can make this possible and it would be mind blowing. After the twenty years of waiting Warner Bros are doing the sandman, why not Harry Potter the cursed child. This would be f**king awesome — Ishu (@Ishu17550891) November 9, 2021

Can you actually IMAGINE if they got Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint to come back for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child???? I think the world would actually stop if they announced another HP film — Diana (@dianamaria_mua) November 9, 2021

No. Literally no sane person wants that! Cursed Child is a fanfic and has no relation to the OG story. It’s NOT canon. — ᴮᴱRen⁷₁₃ (@BangtanClassics) November 9, 2021

streets say they're making a cursed child movie 😭😭😭😭i read the book 5 yrs ago and i refuse to make it canon wtf was that even???? dramione fanfic writers could make an even better and original plot than that shit story — 🧸 – 3 days til RED! (@aIItoosadie) November 9, 2021

If such a thing ever gets made, please oh PLEASE for the love of all that is good, change the story. The original Cursed Child is stupid trash. I'm okay with anyone that likes it, but I just can't stand it. — ShadowSpirit (@ShadowS33061297) November 9, 2021

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip





























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Are people forgetting how shit cursed child was lol — shwib (@shwib5) November 9, 2021

no we don’t want it the cursed child is terrible 😭 — ًsemi ia (@yeonsfilm) November 9, 2021

I really wish people would stop making “official” (aka fan posters) for Cursed Child so that it can become a thing. The published screenplay is already horrendous enough and Rowling doesn’t need anymore revenue to encourage more of her bigotry — Leigh Ann Barker (@returnstolenart) November 9, 2021

Cursed Child was some bullshit can we not https://t.co/000SoCdYrJ — Vlad 🌹 (@vladmartinez4_) November 9, 2021

No absolutely not fuck The Cursed Child that book is awful. https://t.co/TNFwYIkw7M — Diana Gomez ♍️ (@DirtyDiana12) November 9, 2021

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter turning a literary phenomenon into a cinematic one, but the brand has been struggling recently. The Fantastic Beasts prequels have disappointed, while J.K. Rowling’s status has plummeted in the eyes of the fandom, so you can understand why enthusiasm for a Cursed Child blockbuster isn’t as high as it would have been just a couple of years ago.