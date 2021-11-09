Harry Potter Fans Aren’t Sold On A Chris Columbus Cursed Child Movie
Chris Columbus may have turned down the opportunity to direct what eventually became Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man by opting to launch the Harry Potter franchise instead with Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, but he’s recently been voicing what almost sound like regrets over his time overseeing The Boy Who Lived’s early adventures.
Not only did the filmmaker admit that he initially planned to stick around and adapt all seven books in the series, but he revealed that he harbored ambitions to turn stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie, with the core cast around the right ages to make it work.
That’s not to say Warner Bros. have a vested interest in making it happen, but as you can see from the responses below, a lot of fans aren’t sold on the prospect of a Cursed Child feature film, with or without Columbus at the helm.
This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter turning a literary phenomenon into a cinematic one, but the brand has been struggling recently. The Fantastic Beasts prequels have disappointed, while J.K. Rowling’s status has plummeted in the eyes of the fandom, so you can understand why enthusiasm for a Cursed Child blockbuster isn’t as high as it would have been just a couple of years ago.