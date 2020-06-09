Harry Potter Fans Now Pretending That Daniel Radcliffe Wrote The Books

Formerly beloved Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has done a decent job of demolishing her once sterling reputation over the last few years. Now, after a series of transphobic tweets over the weekend, many have written her off altogether. Her bizarre and unprovoked pronouncements sounded more like the kind of stuff you’d read on Breitbart rather than something a cuddly British liberal would say. As such, her massive millennial and zoomer fanbase has dropped her like a hot rock.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the Wizarding World. The Boy Who Lived has stood up to raise the flag for trans rights. Daniel Radcliffe has made a lengthy statement on The Trevor Project’s website, an organization providing advice and suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ people. Radcliffe has supported them for a decade and spoke up for its cause and the people they seek to help, saying:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.

He went on to apologize to Harry Potter fans, hoping that Rowling’s bigoted comments won’t sully the books’ messages of love, friendship and pushing back against oppression. Radcliffe’s statement has gone down so well, in fact, that fans are ready to just pretend that he wrote the novels and airbrush Rowling out of the picture.

crazy how daniel radcliffe wrote AND played Harry Potter! talk about legendary behavior https://t.co/aEwounjgPF — josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) June 9, 2020

I’m so emotional about Daniel Radcliffe shutting JKR’s shit down 😭 He wrote Harry Potter. I will not acknowledge any other author at this time thank you pic.twitter.com/4haBprTRQj — carol |🛋| hux and kylo’s wedding planner (@pizzzazlut) June 9, 2020

im so glad danniel radcliffe wrote harry potter series, he’s honestly such a good writer and a great human being. — katie⁷ 🎼 (@snowfairyg) June 9, 2020

Idk what y’all are thinking but Daniel Radcliffe obviously wrote Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/jfzEzNOytU — 𝖘𝖚𝖇𝖆𝔫 thinks ACAB (@darlingcrow) June 9, 2020

Isnt it amazing that #DanielRadcliffe both wrote and starred in Harry Potter he's like the Lin Manuel Miranda of wizardry https://t.co/26o6hmN3hV — chloe castro santos (@chloecastrosan1) June 9, 2020

My fav thing currently is the entirety of the Harry Potter fandom agreeing that Daniel Radcliffe wrote the books now instead of that wumben, wimpund, woomud? — Shay Marie (@_realshaymarie) June 8, 2020

I can’t believe Daniel Radcliffe really wrote all the Harry Potter books by himself… pic.twitter.com/MSjPRd48OR — Liv Favaro (@liv_freely) June 8, 2020

It's official, Daniel Radcliffe wrote Harry Potter. — Burubado – B L M – Happy Pride! (@burubado_furry) June 8, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe was only 8 when he wrote Harry Potter https://t.co/pHOzeV3l3s — Guy Fieri Emblem: Three Houses (@ThyKingdomScum) June 8, 2020

I can’t believe Daniel Radcliffe wrote all seven Harry Potter books and starred in all eight film adaptations he is truly unbelievable! — crix (@cricketspillane) June 7, 2020

Who tf is jk rowling and why are we pretending daniel radcliffe wrote Harry Potter?? He actually did, it’s rude to diminish his achievements like that :/ https://t.co/oOCQok3T0a — aly (@pocket_size_aly) June 7, 2020

So, there you have it, the fandom has decided. Of course, all of this will have Warner Bros., who’re gearing up for Fantastic Beasts 3, holding their head in their hands in dismay. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was already an unexpected flop and has resulted in a course-correction for the series (and much of the blame was laid on Rowling’s screenplay), so they last thing they need right now is a negative PR storm around the franchise.

I’m with the fans on this, though. Daniel Radcliffe is very talented for being able to both star in and write the Harry Potter books. J.K. who? Roland Barthes would be proud.