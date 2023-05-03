‘Harry Potter’ fans share the best film moments that the book fans missed

Such is the influence of Harry Potter that even after J.K. Rowling’s repeated transphobic remarks, some fans can’t help but associate the world with their childhood memories. Besides the engaging plot, the franchise’s success emanates from successful book-to-screen adaptations, even if nobody’s all that excited for the impending reboot.

Even so, not unlike numerous other onscreen adaptations, there are certain gaps in regard to plot and character, with readers quick to point them out. A group of Reddit users gathered together to point out details from the books that in their opinion, weren’t accurately represented in the movies.

In fact, rather than complaining, they deemed them as some of the best moments of the overall franchise. One of the users, u/MrsNespitt, mentioned Ron and Harry’s interaction with Snape prior to the Yule Ball, as well as the portrayal of Lavender.

“For me, the entire scene where the twins talk about going to the ball, and Harry and Ron keep annoying Snape. Snape in the book would have just kept deducting points, and insulting them, but I liked Movie Snape smacking them off and on. And then I liked the girl who played Lavender. She was a little too silly, and a tiny bit over the top, particularly with the heart on the window, but I really did like her, even if she interpreted her differently than I did.”

Various other Harry Potter fans followed the comments and left a trail of opinions about what they regard as the movies’ best moments that are missing from the books. One user referred to the Slughorn dinner scene, while others like MrA-skunk mentioned the awkward conversation between Ron and Harry about Ginny’s skin color,

“That incredibly awkward scene from HBP where Harry is telling Ron that boys might want to go out with Ginny because she has nice skin and Ron says Hermione has nice skin…as far as skin goes. Also from HBP where Hermione tells Harry that Romilda Vane only wants to go out with him because she thinks he’s the chosen one, and Harry says, “but I AM the chosen one,” and Hermione smacks him.”

The deluge of opinions proves the timeless fame of Harry Potter, which is set to endure a lot longer than Rowling’s reputation.