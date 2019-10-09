Harry Potter Star Says He Doesn’t Want Anyone Else Playing Voldemort

Though all seven books have already been used up, there’s always talk of there potentially being more Harry Potter movies down the line. After all, J.K. Rowling did co-write The Cursed Child stage play, which extends the story of the Boy (now Man) Who Lived. Ralph Fiennes, star of the original movies, doesn’t think any more are likely to happen, but if they do, he has one message to other actors: hands off Lord Voldemort.

ComicBook.com caught up with Fiennes at New York Comic-Con and asked him about the possibility of more Potter on the big screen. As part of his answer, the British star made clear that he wants to be the one to get the call to come back and play Harry’s nose-less nemesis.

“I will be very possessive about Voldemort, though. I don’t want anyone else playing Voldemort.”

It’s funny that Fiennes is so possessive about Voldemort, as he’s far from the only actor to play the role in the franchise. Richard Bremmer portrayed him in flashback in the first movie, with Ian Hart voicing him. Christian Coulson then featured as the teen Tom Riddle in Chamber of Secrets. Frank Dillane and Ralph’s own nephew Hero Fiennes-Tiffin also played the young Riddle in Half-Blood Prince.

However, Fiennes did appear as Voldemort in every installment from Goblet of Fire onward, so he is the face of the character for the most part. No doubt many fans would agree with Fiennes, then, that he should return if more movies were on the cards.

As for if there’s a chance of that, the actor told CB.com that he doesn’t think there is as he believes Rowling is more focused on the Fantastic Beasts films and has put Potter to bed.

“I don’t see it happening. I think JK Rowing… My sense is, I don’t know this, is that she feels that’s done and she’s developing [the Wizarding World] with those other films. I don’t know. Who knows, though, who knows? You never know.”

Rupert Grint has also recently said he’d be up for coming back as Ron Weasley in a Cursed Child movie. So, there’s definitely a couple of Harry Potter cast members who would be up for a return if WB decided to do it.