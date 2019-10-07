Rupert Grint Says He’s Open To Appearing In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Harry Potter was one of the first literary heroes to take the 90s by storm, only to conquer the box office for the entirety of the 2000s after that. Two of the three main child actors, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have gone on to wild success in Hollywood, but Rupert Grint, the redheaded stepson of the franchise, tried to distance himself from his role in the series and wound down for a while after the films were done. Now, though, he says wouldn’t mind getting back into things.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his upcoming role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV show Servant, Grint expressed some interest in joining a production of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, which is coming to Broadway this year. The actor praised the play, having seen it during its original run, and speculated upon his possible return, saying:

“I saw it in London a few years ago. It’s incredible! It’s quite a strange, out-of-body experience to see…I mean, never say never! It’s a great story. It’s kind of a genius extension of those characters. But I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about that.”

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip





























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, while there’s nothing concrete in the works as far as Cursed Child appearances go, it’d still be cool to see some of the OG Wizards on stage at some point in the future, playing a faithfully older version of themselves. Granted, I guess they’ll be busy appearing in that new Potter film, so I doubt they’d have time for a silly lil’ play. But then again, who knows?

Regardless, I feel like Harry Potter fans would get a real kick out of seeing Grint back in his biggest role. Personally, I was never a Potterhead, but I did see all the movies in theaters, so that counts for something, I guess. In fact, I think I’m a Hufflepuff? I took that (now-dismantled) Pottermore quiz forever ago. Chicks dig it so it’s good to know, you know?