Warner Bros. Developing New Harry Potter Film, Original Cast Will Return

For most people, the stories of Harry, Ron and Hermione ended at the conclusion of The Deathly Hallows – Part 2. After defeating Voldemort, we got a touching coda that showed our heroes as adults, passing on their knowledge to a new generation. But those who’ve attended the hit West End and Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child know the full story, which follows Harry and Draco’s children Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy as they team up in an attempt to save Cedric Diggory from his fate.

The production has been a smash hit in London and New York, with queues regularly stretching around the block. And today, we’ve learned that Warner Bros. are intending to adapt the story as a film, and they’re going to bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to do it.

This news is guaranteed to send Harry Potter fans absolutely bananas, with the project being a true sequel to the hit movies rather than the prequels of the Fantastic Beasts series. As The Cursed Child is a two-part production, it’s likely that this will be a two film affair as well, though that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

For now, our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan, that Marvel was planning a She-Hulk show and that Disney was developing an Aladdin sequel, all of which proved to be correct – have only been able to confirm that WB intends on adapting the play and is expecting Daniel, Emma and Rupert to return.

If you ask us, this decision on the studio’s part may come as a reaction to the shocking underperformance of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. After the success of the original, Warner Bros. confirmed their plans for a five-movie series. However, the negative reaction to the last film may have caused them to revise things and focus on the core characters and locations in the franchise instead.

Whatever the reason for this reunion, I can’t wait to see the classic cast back on screen once more. Plus, with the focus on their children as they begin attending Hogwarts, we could get a familiar run of sequels as they progress through the semesters. Chalk that up as speculation for now, but until we hear more from Warner Bros. on this, let us know what you’re hoping to see from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie in the comments section down below.