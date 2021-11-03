Harry Styles Fans Are Going Wild Over Rumors He’ll Be In 5 Marvel Movies
It’s official—the internet is awash with leaked recordings of Eternals‘ post-credits scene—Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As originally rumored, the former One Direction singer is on board as Eros/Starfox, an outwardly human-like immortal who, in the comics at least, is famously known far and wide as the brother of Thanos. The pair share nothing in common either physically or idealistically, with the latter’s purple skin accounted for in the source material as a result of his status as a Deviant.
That’s the very same group that the Celestials purpose-made the Eternals to combat, of course, so it’ll be interesting to see what explanation the movie gives for them not coming to the Avengers’ aid in Endgame.
Until those answers are provided; the internet is going a little wild over reports from GFR earlier this week that Styles’ cameo appearance is just the beginning and that the musician has supposedly signed a five-movie contract with Marvel.
As always, it’s worth stressing that this is far from confirmed. With that said, it’s unlikely that Marvel would have enlisted Harry Styles to appear in a seconds-long cameo role and promptly cut ties with him thereafter. Chances are, we’ll find out much more about this role going forward when Eternals officially opens in theaters on Nov. 5.