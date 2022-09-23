Harry Styles’ mom speaks out about ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ hate

Don’t Worry Darling has been one of the most drama-filled film releases of the year and as it finally arrives in theaters tomorrow, the drama hasn’t stopped. Amongst this storm of hate, the latest person to come out in support of the film is none other than the mother of leading star Harry Styles.

Taking to social media, Anne Twist shared a message for those who have been slamming the film since its release. Her message was simply asking those who didn’t have kind words about the film not to speak at all.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…”

Also on her Instagram, Twist shared her thoughts on the film which she caught in theaters earlier this week calling it excellent from start to finish.

While it doesn’t account for all of the criticism behind the film, much of the social media slander for the latest Olivia Wilde flick would appear to stem from the on-set drama between the stars of the movie.

Right now the film boasts a shockingly low 34 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with more than 130 critics lodging their reviews. Surprisingly, the audience appears to have taken more kindly to the mystery thriller, but the current score of 84 percent has been compiled from less than 50 reviews, so it could change fast.

For those who are eager to check the film out and judge it for themselves, Don’t Worry Darling will arrive in theaters on Sept. 23.