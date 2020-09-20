Harry Styles To Star In Adaptation Of LGBTQ Novel My Policeman

Harry Styles has gone from strength to strength ever since One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016. Over the past few years, he’s racked up a number one single and a platinum album, as well as dipping his toe into acting with a well-received performance in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Now, he’s set star in Amazon Studios’ adaptation of 2012 novel My Policeman.

Written by Bethan Roberts, the movie takes place in 1950s England and follows a gay policeman and his turbulent romantic life as he’s torn between his marriage and his secret love for a museum curator. The novel picked up strong reviews upon its original release, being praised for its attention to historic detail, pacy structure and an accurate depiction of life as a closeted gay man in the 50s. The film’s story would be split into flashbacks between that time and a period closer to the present, with the characters reflecting on the decisions they made when they were young.

Amazon is reportedly eager to get this project underway and Styles is apparently very close to signing on the dotted line (he’s even been spotted reading a copy of the book), with Lily James set to play his wife. As yet, we have no confirmation on who’ll play the third corner in this love triangle, but it appears that they’re looking for a slightly older actor.

Whatever the case, if and when this is officially announced, expect Harry Styles fans to go nuts. The notion of him in a retro costume in a steamy relationship with some hunky older man is going to hit social media like a nuclear bomb. Plus, this sounds like perfect awards season bait to me and I bet Amazon would love to be in contention for some gold statuary.

In any case, it looks as as if My Policeman is set to be unveiled soon, so be sure to stay tuned for more details.