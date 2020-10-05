Harry Styles Responds To Rumors Of Him Being The Next James Bond

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond has gone on for way longer than he anticipated. Back in 2005 he didn’t even want the role, having to be talked into by his acting friends. Recently he’s reportedly been desperate to quit, with Spectre once planned as his swansong. Then MGM to drove a metaphorical dump truck of money to his house to convince him to sign on for one more outing as 007. But despite having been in the can for some time, the world is yet to see No Time to Die, with COVID-19 delaying its release by a full year.

Even so, there’s a lot of discussion as to who’ll be filling his immaculately tailored shoes. Now one candidate has popped up as a front-runner and has been raising eyebrows: former One Direction member and Dunkirk star Harry Styles. The 26-year-old actor has been hinting at a renewed focus on acting over music for some time now and a much younger Bond would certainly mark a new phase in the James Bond mythos.

Styles was asked directly about the rumors in a recent interview, and gave a suspiciously vague answer:

“I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Obviously, this is still an incredibly long shot and I’m sure the James Bond fanbase would hit the roof if a former boy band member in his 20s took the role. But then they hated Craig at first, so perhaps they’d get used to him. Plus, for every grumpy, gammon-faced middle-age man they lose, I’m sure they’d gain three excited young fans. So if this rumor has you spitting feathers, give it time to settle in and maybe, just maybe, you’ll realize it might not be the worst idea in the world.