Harry Styles Rumored For Disney’s Live-Action Snow White

As far as making the jump from the music world to the silver screen goes, things haven’t half gotten off to a decent start for former One Direction member Harry Styles, now flying solo in more ways than one as he seeks to conquer the entire entertainment world.

Having acquitted himself well with his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk, he’s since followed it up with the worst-kept secret in all of cinema; namely, his top-secret cameo appearance in a certain comic book blockbuster that hit theaters today.

He’s also got Olivia Wilde’s next directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling and literary adaptation My Policeman on the way, but Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Styles is in talks for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, which stars Rachel Zegler in the title role and recently named Gal Gadot as the villain.

Of course, we’ve been through almost exactly the same thing before in the very recent past, when it was heavily rumored that Styles was set to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, which ultimately came to nothing. That’s not to say he couldn’t be the male lead in Snow White, but we can safely say that it’s an entirely speculative and unconfirmed report for the time being.