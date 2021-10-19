The Internet Is Going Wild Over Harry Styles’ Rumored Role In Eternals

Eternals is close to its Nov. 5 release date, and while Marvel has been able to sit on its secrets for the past year since it was pushed back from 2020, the spoilers are now out there following the movie’s world premiere. Typically, early reactions are kept spoiler-free, but on this occasion, multiple people who’ve already seen the film have confirmed a major surprise cameo.

Yes, as all those rumors predicted, Harry Styles is joining the MCU in Eternals. The One Direction frontman is making a big impact in the acting industry right now, following his strong debut turn in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Though he has various other projects in the bag, Eternals will be his second-ever cinematic role. And it’s apparently a doozy.

Reports say Styles appears in the film’s post-credits scene, setting up a bigger part in the sequel. And he’s apparently playing Starfox AKA Eros, the Eternal brother of none other than the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

Eros has the power to make others fall in love with him, and given Styles’ worldwide popularity, you can see why he’s been cast in this role.

Unsurprisingly, this news has caused the internet to collectively lose its mind, with the superstar’s fans going wild on social media.

HARRY STYLES HAS JOINED THE MCU AS THANOS’ BROTHER: STARFOX IN MARVEL ETERNALS EXTRA SCENE pic.twitter.com/CQBG9m54C7 — ashna. ❥ 🐇 (@punrry) October 19, 2021

The fact that Harry Styles actually might be in Eternals is going to send me into a mental breakdown #Eternals #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/TMEOPIBDJy — Hope💌 (@sunthingbyalec) October 19, 2021

(By the way, this is from a 1D music video, not Eternals).

harry styles in marvel. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/vJlVxV0LaK — comfort for harries (@harriescomfort) October 19, 2021

But folks want his actual cameo to leak online fast.

somebody leak the scene of Harry Styles in the post credits#Eternals #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/tgm1fQ5Eam — Harry Styles | Love On Tour (@HS2Updates) October 19, 2021

“Only Harry Styles”.

if harry is in eternals that means that this would be his second movie… imagine being able to say that you started your acting career with a movie directed by christopher nolan and that the second time you appeared in a movie was in a marvel movie… only harry styles — valeria (@snlrrysr) October 19, 2021

One of the sources who shared this was Variety’s Matt Donnelly, so it’s pretty reliable information.

Yet some people are losing sleep over the fact it’s not been officially confirmed.

You mean Sersi and Starfox.

Marvel must be miffed that this cameo leaked out early, but at least it’s only drumming up hype for the movie even higher. Eternals, starring Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie, has received surprisingly mixed reviews following the sneak peek, but you can decide for yourself starting Nov. 5 when it hits theatres.