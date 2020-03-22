Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Now In Isolation

As Coronavirus continues to sweep through the world, with no end to the pandemic in sight, more and more famous faces are falling victim to it, with Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and more all having found themselves quite sick in recent weeks. And today, we can add one more to the list, with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein now having tested positive for the virus.

He’s currently being held at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York and is in isolation. The 68-year-old is one of two inmates at the state prison to test positive and was moved to isolation on Thursday, which also just so happened to be his birthday.

“Officials familiar with his situation said it is believed Weinstein was positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island, a New York City jail.”

Given his age, and the fact that he already has a whole number of health problems, it’s pretty dangerous for someone like Harvey Weinstein to have Coronavirus and while there’s no word yet on how he’s doing, we can’t imagine he’s holding up too well. After all, the virus impacts older people a lot worse than it does the younger population and with the former producer having been in and out of hospitals with various issues for the past little while, he’s already in bad shape.

That’s not to say he won’t be able to recover from this, but he’s certainly going to have a tough time fighting it. Although, it’s unlikely that too many people are feeling sympathy for him right now given what he’s been accused of.

But that’s a discussion for another time. For now, we can tell you that Harvey Weinstein is currently being kept in isolation and once we receive any further updates on his status, we’ll be sure to let you know.