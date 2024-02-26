It was the movie of 2023, spawning countless memes, an ocean’s worth of pink moviegoers and contributing to one half of the mammoth Barbenhiemer craze. Bursting into cinemas with an explosion of fuschia, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has remained a part of the pop cultural conversation some seven months after it first premiered in July 2023.

The movie, which is nominated for eight Oscars — including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay — at the imminent Academy Awards, brought an unprecedented level of attention to its already A-list stars, with a particular focus on Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

The actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the role, but his rendition of “I’m Just Ken” as part of the film’s soundtrack is also up for Best Original song. So, just how many awards has “I’m Just Ken” won, and what are its Oscar chances?

Has Barbie hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ won any awards?

Since blasting across screens and enjoying an impressive run on the Billboard Hot 100, “I’m Just Ken” has received plenty of accolades. In all, the original song — written and produced by Mark Ronson — has been nominated for 20 awards (yes, 20), though perhaps the buzziest nods have come from the Golden Globes, The Grammys, The Academy Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Gosling ultimately lost out at the Golden Globes and The Grammys, with Billie Eilish collecting the trophy in his category for the fellow Barbie track “What Was I Made For?”. While Eilish is the frontrunner to again take home the win for Best Original Song at the Oscars, it hasn’t exactly been a clean sweep for the pop star.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards in January, both Gosling and Eilish were nominated for their respective Barbie songs alongside Dua Lipa (for fellow Barbie hit “Dance The Night”) and Jack Black (for The Super Mario Bros. Movie song “Peaches”), among others. While Eilish was considered a shoo-in for the award, it was Gosling who won over critics, much to his own (and everyone else’s surprise).

Footage of Gosling’s shocked reaction to the win promptly went viral online. It was a hilarious moment for an equally hilarious song, but it’s safe to assume that Gosling’s Critics’ Choice win will be an anomaly, as Eilish inches ever closer to EGOT status. Gosling will still be able to prove that he is Ken-ough, following news that he will be performing “I’m Just Ken” during the Oscars ceremony in March.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Gosling and Eilish will take to the stage at the awards show, where their songs are nominated alongside “The Fire Inside” (from Flamin’ Hot), “It Never Went Away” (from American Symphony) and “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (from Killers of the Flower Moon).