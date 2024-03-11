Has Robert De Niro ever won an Oscar?

He missed out on the Best Supporting Actor role, but has he already won before?

There were so many great candidates all vying for the Best Supporting Actor award this year. It ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer, meaning legendary actor, Robert De Niro left the ceremony empty-handed last night.

Has Robert De Niro won an Oscar before?

Missing out on the award on Sunday night for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon probably wasn’t that much of a big deal for the Taxi Driver star. He’s been in countless brilliant films, from The Godfather Part II, to Goodfellas, If you’ve seen any of his greatest films you’d probably expect that he’s won an Oscar for at least one of them.

What roles has Robert De Niro won Oscars for?

De Niro has two Oscar awards in total. His first came in 1975 for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather Part II, his second came six years later when he won the Best Actor award for Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull. All in all, the actor has been nominated nine times since 1975, five times for Best Actor, three times for Best Supporting Actor and once as a producer. His nominations for Best Actor were for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Raging Bull, Awakenings, Cape Fear, his nominations for Best Supporting Actor were for The Godfather Part II, Silver Linings Playbook, and Killers of the Flower Moon, and he picked up a Best Picture nomination for The Irishman.

So whilst he may have missed out on an Oscar this year, let’s not forget, few actors have as many awards and nominations as De Niro. And besides; Robert Downey Jr. was long overdue for some recognition from the academy.