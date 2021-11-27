Has the runtime of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ been leaked?

Several sites are reporting that the run time for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked. If true, the purported run time of 2 hours, 28 minutes would make the newest installment in the MCU Spider-Man Franchise the fourth longest of all the Marvel movies so far. Only the last two Avengers titles and Marvel’s latest effort, The Eternals have run longer in their cinematic releases.

So far, the primary source is a Tweet by @bigscreenleaks, the editor of the website One Take News. Though there is no confirmation at this time, the longer running time fits what we know so far of No Way Home, which director Jon Watts has already referred to as “Spider-Man: Endgame”.

A longer run time would give the director more breathing room to explore the sizable cast the film has assembled. Not only does No Way Home prominently feature a Spider-Man/Doctor Strange team-up but Spider-Man will face off not with only one or two nemeses but an entire range of villains from across all the different Spider franchises thus far, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, from Sony’s Spider-Man 2 as well as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from the initial film in the franchise.

With trailers already confirming the return of villains previously only seen in the Sony title (Electro and Sandman have been featured in the latest trailers), many believe the film may finally give us the Sinister Six team-up fans have dreamed of since the first movie came out in 2002. The original super-villain team made up of Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and The Vulture, debuted in Spider-Man Annual #1 back in 1964 and is considered by many longtime fans of the series to be the ultimate assembly of Spider-Villains.

Whatever the run time is, it does little to confirm or deny the biggest speculation about No Way Home: Will it feature appearances by former Spider-Actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. As we near the release date it seems more and more likely that fans may only find out when they watch the movie in theaters.