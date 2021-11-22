Hasbro exec teases Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers’ shared universe

It’s been well over a year since we heard that one of Hasbro’s first orders of business after acquiring the rights to Power Rangers in a half-billion dollar deal from Saban was to launch an entire shared universe based on the long-running martial arts fantasy series.

I Am Not Okay With This creator and showrunner Jonathan Entwistle was confirmed to be writing and directing another feature-length reboot in December 2019, but last October he was additionally revealed to be overseeing an entire slate of film, television and potentially even animated projects.

Hasbro subsidiary Entertainment One were placed in charge of producing and distributing any and all Power Rangers content, with Netflix swooping in to secure the streaming rights. However, the trail has been positively ice cold since then, but EOne CEO Michael Lombardi has offered an update in an interview with Deadline.

“Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan, we pitched really a whole-world approach. It’s not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids’ programming. We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we’re excited, we hope to have some news soon.”

That’s pretty vague, and we shouldn’t be expecting anything in the immediate future given that Entwistle has since signed on to helm The Lost Boys reboot, but merging the Power Rangers brand with Netflix is definitely one way to ensure a steady stream of new movies and TV shows, given the platform’s increased desire to build its own in-house multimedia mythologies from the ground up.