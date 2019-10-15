Two More Hatchet Movies In The Pipeline, According To Danielle Harris

The Hatchet franchise isn’t dead yet – not by a long shot.

On the heels of Victor Crowley, the 2017 slasher directed by series veteran Adam Green, Danielle Harris told Monster Mania 44 attendees (h/t Bloody Disgusting) that there are still plans for two more Hatchet movies, with a back-to-back production seemingly on the cards.

Horror fans will know Harris as Marybeth Dunstan, who appeared in both Hatchet II and Hatchet III. The character even made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance at the tail-end of Victor Crowley, which inevitably fuelled talk of a sequel. Or sequels, as Harris told Monster Mania 44 earlier this month, though the actress was quick to note that she doesn’t know when, exactly, said sequels will see the warm light of day.

There’s supposed to be two more. I know the rumor Adam told me is they’re going to shoot them at the same time. I have not read a script or done anything, I just know that he always makes me do really stupid shit. And a lot of it. So hopefully I’m not going to be handcuffed an entire movie this time, or covered in… It’s completely insane, what he has me do. But I know there’s supposed to be two more, which is great.

This is by no means the first time that we’ve caught wind of Victor Crowley’s future beyond, er, Victor Crowley. Adam Green himself essentially guaranteed at least one more movie last September, but again, the director didn’t divulge details of a potential launch window. Green is well aware that Hatchet is a cult favorite, and must therefore carve out an audience without the backing of a major Hollywood studio.

But that hasn’t stopped Green before; the director is likely waiting for the stars to align before circling back to Honey Island Swamp, when Danielle Harris and Co. will face the Kane Hodder’s knife-wielding abomination once more.