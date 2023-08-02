Having apparently learned absolutely nothing, ‘Haunted Mansion’ director would love make another Disney theme park movie

You get the feeling it's not going to happen.

Disney’s latest box office disaster has barely even gone cold yet, with the $157 million reboot Haunted Mansion in danger of sinking without a trace after less than a week in theaters, but its director has already outlined another adaptation of a theme park attraction he’d love to check off the wish-list.

You’ve got to hand it to director Justin Simien for his unstoppable positivity and infectious enthusiasm in the face of circumstances that have been less than favorable, with a do-over nobody asked for that cost way more than it should being released at the wrong time of year that couldn’t be promoted by its star-studded cast instantly cratering on the big screen to get written off as the Mouse House’s latest dud.

Even more admirable is the attraction he’d love to reinvent, with the filmmaker admitting to ScreenRant that the uniquely bizarre Captain EO is the dream.

“Captain EO, let’s go. Listen, I know it is out of commission, okay? I know that’s not technically a ride, but I am ready. I need some singing and I need some dancing and I need some jheri curl juice in outer space immediately.”

For those unaware, the batsh*t insane Captain EO cost $23 million back in 1986 (over $60 million when adjusted for inflation), was directed by multi-time Academy Award-winning legend Francis Ford Coppola, produced by George Lucas, and starred Michael Jackson in the title role as he battled against Anjelica Huston’s nefarious Supreme Leader in an extravagant 3D short that played at Disney resorts everywhere up until 1998.

It would be fascinating to see happen, without a doubt, but its chances could generously be called slim to non-existent.