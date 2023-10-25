Having severed ties with Netflix, one of horror’s leading lights recruits the usual suspects and some fresh faces for new Stephen King movie

It’s been four years since Mike Flanagan directed a feature film, and as much as critics and audiences have been loving his episodic endeavors since then, Doctor Sleep has gained such a reputation as an unheralded great that there’s been plenty of fans desperate for him to return to the world of cinema.

The mastermind behind a slew of Netflix’s most popular shows of the last half a decade has officially severed ties with the streaming service following the release of the inevitably-acclaimed The Fall of the House of Usher, but before he pitches up at Prime Video, there’s the small matter of The Life of Chuck.

Ironically given that adapting Stephen King’s The Dark Tower and doing it right this time is at the top of his Amazon wish-list, Flanagan’s detour will see him bring the iconic author’s story to life, which begins with the death of its title character and works backwards to his time growing up in an allegedly haunted house.

The first wave of casting featured the typical mix of familiar faces and new additions to the repertory, but Flanagan has himself revealed the next batch of names set to join Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Matthew Lillard, and Kate Siegel, and they’ve all worked with him before if you can believe it.

From his speed-dial come Flanagan veterans Rahul Kohli, Heather Langenkamp, Michael Trucco, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Violet McGraw, and Molly Quinn, ensuring that The Life of Chuck will once more see the filmmaker in very familiar company.

Based on how Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep turned out, his next King movie could be one to remember. Strangely, though, there’s no sign of Henry Thomas as of yet.