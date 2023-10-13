The final farewell for one of Netflix’s greatest hit factories bows out in spectacular style by painting the Top 10 blood red in 83 countries

As of today, Mike Flanagan officially has no more in-development projects for Netflix, with The Fall of the House of Usher sending the filmmaker and all-round horror auteur out with a suitably spectacular bang.

Ever since he first pitched up at the streaming service, the writer, director, and producer has delivered nothing but acclaimed originals, ranging from feature films Before I Wake and Gerald’s Game to the string of atmospheric TV shows that turned him into one of the biggest draws in the entire on-demand sphere.

Image via Netflix

Following up – never mind exceeding – The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club is no easy task, but it’s one Flanagan makes look easy thanks to a sumptuous ode to Edgar Allan Poe dripping in all the atmosphere, terror, jump scares, and buckets of blood audiences have come to expect.

In fact, the only surprising thing revolving around The Fall of the House of Usher‘s debut is that it didn’t arrive as the number one most-watched series on the global charts, but scooping a Top 10 spot in 83 countries worldwide is hardly a bad start, either. Per FlixPatrol, the chilling tale of generation family drama and ultimately ruination has landed behind Lupin and Beckham, but the smart money is on the eight-episode treat to make the summit its own by the time the weekend draws to a close.

It’s off to Prime Video now for Flanagan, where he’ll look to pick up right where he left off as a purveyor of nothing but top-tier original content.