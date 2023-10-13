‘We’ve got to see how the world reacts’: The creator of Netflix’s #1 hit that’s breached the all-time Top 10 twice won’t take renewal for granted

Far too many Netflix original shows end on open-ended notes or cliffhangers that never get resolved when the axe falls upon them, but you’d be comfortably betting your house on Lupin not being one of them.

After all, the French crime caper saw both of its first seasons enter the streaming service’s all-time Top 10 most-watched list, while Part 3 debuted this week as the single most-watched film or television on the entire platform, racking up more hours watched and total views than the rest of the non-English rankings combined. Suffice to say, you’d expect Assane Diop to be back.

Photo via Netflix

The creative team must be at least semi-confident Netflix will come knocking for another round of fleet-footed adventures seeing as Lupin‘s most recent finale ended on a tantalizing tease that establishes the return of a familiar face to act as Omar Sy’s main foe next time out, but creator George Kay wouldn’t come right out and admit it when speaking to Variety.

“Obviously, we’ve worked super hard on these seasons and then we’ve got to see how the world reacts. So I would say, not to answer for Damien [Couvreur], but he’s got to factor that in. But when you create the dynamics amongst the characters, you set these shows up so that they can have a long life so that you’re not cornered or you don’t have a problem continuing them, because it’s harder to generate length out of a show that’s not designed to run and run. So we had very ambitious foundations for it. So it’s definitely got the scale, if it’s required.”

If ever there was a safe bet for renewal, it’s a series that’s cracked the all-time Top 10 twice over and returned with a bang to prove itself more popular than anything else available on the entire Netflix library, so it’s surely a matter of “when” and not “if” Lupin gets confirmed for that Part 4.