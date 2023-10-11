One of Netflix’s biggest-ever hits returns in spectacularly fitting fashion by racking up more views than the rest of the Top 10 combined

Becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched episodic originals of all-time twice over placed a lot of pressure on Part 3 of Lupin to live up to expectations, but the French crime caper has comfortably reminded everyone why it’s viewed as one of the streaming service’s marquee properties.

By notching 63.9 million hours and 11.6 million views through its first week of availability, the return of Omar Sy’s gentleman thief Assane Diop was comfortably the single top-viewed title of the week across all of the company’s in-house measurement metrics covering both film and television.

David Beckham’s docuseries did run it a close second, though, but it’s the resurgence of Lupin as a whole that’s the most remarkable feat. The first two seasons of the show also returned to the non-English Top 10, and when you add the 13.9 million hours accrued by Part 1 and the 10.2 million notched by Part 2 into the equation, then the global sensation was watched for upwards of 88 million hours in the space of seven days.

The rest of TV’s foreign-language Top 10 combined couldn’t even crack 80 million hours in total, once more underlining just how big of a deal Lupin is, was, and continues to be. The fleet-footed heist story also gathered more viewing hours than nine of the 10 most-watched non-English movies put together bar the exception of the all-conquering Nowhere, seven of the Top 10 English-speaking TV shows, and eight of the Top 10 features, as if you needed any more evidence of its immense reach.