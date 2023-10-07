A 2-time member of Netflix’s all-time most-watched club returns from an extended sabbatical to steal a Top 10 spot in 88 countries

The wait for new seasons of Netflix’s biggest shows was already excruciating enough as it was – not to name any Stranger Things in particular – before the pandemic came along and ground everything to a halt. There’s always a danger that viewers might lose interest after being forced to bide their time for years, but that hasn’t been the case with Lupin.

The third season of the worldwide phenomenon – which has achieved the rare feat of cracking Netflix’s all-time most-watched list for episodic originals with both of its previous runs – is well-placed to complete a hattrick after Omar Sy’s charismatic gentleman thief Assane Diop staged a daring heist on the global charts.

Image via Netflix

Per FlixPatrol, Lupin Part 3 has arrived as one of the Top 10 biggest hits on Netflix in 88 countries around the world, although it underwhelmed slightly by only debuting at number one in 24 of them. Apparently, not even a two-time member of Netflix’s all-timer’s club is enough to dislodge David Beckham from the summit, but that’s surely going to change now that the weekend is upon us and everyone has more time to devour all seven new installments.

Lupin was never designed to seek awards season glory or deliver powerful thematic undercurrents, but if you’re looking for nothing more than pure, unadulterated, and massively entertaining escapism from start to finish, then there aren’t many better projects at Netflix’s disposal. Rapid-fire renewals are becoming all the rage for the streamer, so maybe it won’t be too long before Part 4 gets an official green light.