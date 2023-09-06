After a 26-month wait, Netflix finally confirms the return of a crime thriller that became one of its biggest shows of all-time twice over

Becoming one of Netflix’s biggest-ever shows is a feat that few episodic properties have ever been able to lay claim to, so the fact Lupin was able to do it twice over should be a pretty good indicator of just how popular the French crime thriller is on a global scale.

Upon debuting in January 2021, the Omar Sy-fronted caper was watched by 76 million households to wind up as the second top-viewed original series in Netflix history behind only the launch of Bridgerton, and while the numbers dipped for Part 2, it still ended up as the sixth-largest non-English language TV show of all-time. With those sorts of numbers already in its back pocket, Part 3 has an awful lot to live up to.

Matters haven’t been helped by an excruciatingly long wait that’s gone well beyond two years, but Netflix has at long last unveiled the first full-length trailer for the return of Lupin, which also confirms an Oct. 5 release.

This time out, gentleman thief Assane Diop is in hiding having placed his wife and son in too much danger, but he’s drawn back out of hiding in an effort to convince them that abandoning France altogether and starting a new life is the best course of action. As you can imagine, though, it’s not going to be anywhere near that straightforward.

26 months is nothing short of an eternity in the world of streaming content, but seeing as Lupin has already cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most popular non-English hits twice over and infiltrated the Top 10 in virtually every country at one stage or another, it would be safe to assume that third time will in fact mark the charm.